Nutrien sees potash demand recovering on lower prices

<div>Fertilizer giant Nutrien Inc. says it sees encouraging sings of increased demand for potash in the year ahead. Work continues on Nutrien Tower in Saskatoon, Sask., Friday, June 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2024 11:46 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 11:56 am.

SASKATOON — Fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. says it sees promising signs of increased demand for potash in the year ahead.

The Saskatoon-based company says it expects full-year potash shipments of between 68 million to 71 million tonnes, up from the 67 million to 68 million it estimates went out in 2023.

Speaking on a conference call Thursday, company chief executive Ken Seitz says he was encouraged by the increased market stability in the second half of 2023.

He says prices have declined from historically elevated levels in 2022, but that the lower prices have resulted in improved demand in North America.

The company late Wednesday reported earnings of US$176 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 84 per cent from US$1.12 billion in the same period of 2022.

The company says its lower 2023 earnings reflect lower selling prices across all of its business segments, including potash prices that were down 55 per cent from a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NTR)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, as a judge ruled that the actions of the "admitted white nationalist"...

7m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

39m ago

TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment
TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports. The advocacy group TTCRiders...

30m ago

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

3h ago

