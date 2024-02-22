Prada gives new meaning to bows and aprons, historic elements of women’s wardrobe, for next season

Emma Watson waves as she arrives for the Prada Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 3:12 pm.

MILAN (AP) — Don’t call them nostalgic, the bows and aprons, silken slips and hats that filled the Prada runway. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons recovered elements of a women’s wardrobe history and reconstituted them into something “modern.”

“It’s a history of women,” Prada told reporters backstage at the fall-winter 2024-25 preview show on Thursday. This act of reinventing items fished from deep inside the closet “frees them from their cage,” Prada said, giving them new meaning.

The looks are modular. Woolen aprons, facing front or back, partially obscure slip skirts, closing with bows or floral appliques — the silken touches defy the male silhouette. The skirt combos are paired with an accompanying jacket with a silken back panel, or twinsets in bold color combinations, royal red and purple, yesteryear olive and pink.

Shift dress are covered in the front with wispy, monochrome tabs that flutter with each step. Masculine elements include skirts cuffed at the hem and Varsity letter jacket emblazoned with a “P” for wannabe athletes that never made the cut. Cocktail dresses feature big bows and a fur collar.

The color palette is mostly dark neutral, punctuated by colorful hats in aubergine or turquoise that elongate the form. In velvet they have the feeling of a Beehive, covered with feathers of a mod 1960s brushed do. The Prada Cleo bag has an oversized shoulder strap. Bags also fasten to the wrist with a leather strap.

“I always choose to work with pieces from history because for me history teaches us everything, in every field from politics to fashion to art. Anything we are comes from our past,” Prada said.

The show, she said, was meant as a gesture of “goodness,” something needed as an antidote to aggression, “especially in these times.” In that vein, models walked with their hands clutching their breasts, in a protective gesture.

“Fashion is also about love,” Simons added. “The love of beauty, the love of history.”

Emma Watson, Tracy Ellis Ross and Gwendoline Christie took front-row seats in the Prada showroom, perched above a plexiglass runway covering scattered fall leaves.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

0m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

2h ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

45m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

1h ago

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

0m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

2h ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

45m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

20h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

22h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos