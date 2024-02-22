Prosecutors to seek retrial in former Ohio deputy’s murder case

FILE - Jason Meade sits with his defense team in his trial at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Meade, a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged in the killing of a Black man, will face a retrial, prosecutors announced Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool, File) The Columbus Dispatch

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 6:08 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 6:12 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged in the killing of a Black man will face a retrial, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The decision comes just days after a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict in Jason Meade’s first trial and the judge declared a mistrial, ending tumultuous proceedings that saw four jurors dismissed.

Special prosecutors Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer and Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Shaw, who were named to handle the case, issued a statement saying “it is in the best interest of all involved and the community” to move forward with another trial. “(We) look forward to presenting what (we) believe is a strong and compelling evidentiary case in support of all the criminal charges against Mr. Meade.”

Meade was charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing of Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus. Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers said they were not surprised by the prosecution’s decision.

“The political pressure to move forward with this case is palpable and will impede the ability of Jason Meade to get a fair trial,” Mark Collins, Kaitlyn Stephens and Steven Nolder said in a statement issued Thursday. “How would you like to be presumed innocent and all of the elected officials in the county where you’re going to be retried have prejudged your case and adjudicated you guilty? … The blood lust motivating a retrial is real and the state will once again seek their pound of flesh. However, the facts won’t change.”

It’s not yet clear when the retrial will be held.

Meade shot Goodson six times, including five times in the back, as the 23-year-old man tried to enter his grandmother’s home. Meade testified that Goodson waved a gun at him as the two drove past each other so he pursued Goodson because he feared for his life and the lives of others. He said he eventually shot Goodson in the doorway of his grandmother’s home because the young man turned toward him with a gun.

Goodson’s family and prosecutors have said he was holding a sandwich bag in one hand and his keys in the other when he was fatally shot. They do not dispute that Goodson may have been carrying a gun and note he had a license to carry a firearm.

Goodson’s weapon was found on his grandmother’s kitchen floor with the safety mechanism engaged.

There is no body camera video of the shooting, and prosecutors repeatedly asserted that Meade is the only person who testified Goodson was holding a gun. Meade was not wearing a body camera.

Goodson was among several Black people killed by white Ohio law enforcement over the last decade — deaths that have all sparked national outrage and cries for police reform.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say they...

1h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

56m ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

43m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

1h ago

Top Stories

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say they...

1h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

56m ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

43m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

3h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

23h ago

2:54
Blue Jays fans pay tribute to longtime supporter Liz Holmes
Blue Jays fans pay tribute to longtime supporter Liz Holmes

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays closer and Canadian Jordan Romano about team enthusiast Liz Holmes and her impact on the community.

23h ago

2:44
Business Report: A new taste for Beyond Meat
Business Report: A new taste for Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is changing the ingredients in some of its meatless products. Plus, one company is making big money off AI, while Amazon reaches a major milestone. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.
More Videos