Quebecor reports Q4 profit and revenue up, raises quarterly dividend

MONTREAL — Quebecor Inc. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 32.5 cents per share, up from 30 cents.

The increased payment came as Quebecor says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $146.2 million or 63 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $142.5 or 62 cents per share in the last three months of 2022.

Revenue totalled $1.50 billion for the quarter, up from $1.19 billion a year earlier.

The company says the increase in revenue was due to its acquisition of Freedom Mobile, as well as strength in its sports and entertainment group.

Quebecor says it earned adjusted income from operating activities of 73 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 69 cents per share a year earlier.

