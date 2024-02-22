Remains found over 50 years ago identified through DNA technology as Oregon teen

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 10:24 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 10:26 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The remains of a teenager found more than 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology as a young woman who went missing from Portland, Oregon State Police said.

The remains are that of Sandra Young, a high school student who disappeared in 1968 or 1969, police said Thursday in a news release.

“Sandra Young has now regained her identity after 54 years,” Dr. Nici Vance, Human Identification Program Coordinator at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, said in the news release, noting the diligence and collaboration between family members, law enforcement, medical examiner staff and DNA company Parabon NanoLabs.

“This is yet another example of the innovative ways the ME’s Office and investigative genetic genealogy can help Oregonians find closure,” Vance said.

A Boy Scout troop leader found the remains on Feb. 23, 1970. Police say Young’s skeleton was found on Sauvie Island in the Columbia River, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Portland.

Investigators believed trauma to her body indicated foul play, but what happened to her is still unknown.

In 2004, Young’s remains were moved to the state medical examiner facility in suburban Portland, along with over 100 additional sets of unidentified remains, police said.

A DNA sample from Young’s remains was uploaded into a computer software program database of DNA profiles at the time but no genetic associations were found.

A grant awarded to the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner’s Office in 2018 allowed for more extensive DNA testing and DNA company Parabon NanoLabs in 2021 was able to generate a prediction of Young’s facial characteristics.

In 2023, someone who uploaded their DNA into the genetic genealogy database GEDMatch was recognized as a potential distant family member of Young. With others then uploading their DNA, more matches were found and family trees developed.

Those family members indicated Young went missing around the time the remains were found.

After Young’s sister uploaded a DNA sample and talked with a Portland police detective, genetic evidence confirmed the remains belonged to Young, police said.

Genetic genealogy casework and confirmation testing have shown successful results but can cost up to $10,000 per case, police said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

1h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

2h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

5h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

1h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

2h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

5h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

5h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

8h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
2:50
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence

As a North York neighbourhood continues to reel from the random bus stop shootings over the weekend, some community leaders are raising the alarm bells over a major spike in gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos