South Carolina bans inmates from in-person interviews. A lawsuit wants to change that

FILE - Inmates work on making uniforms at Lee Correctional Institution on, April 10, 2019, in Bishopville, S.C A South Carolina prison policy banning inmates from speaking to reporters in person or having their writings directly published violates the First Amendment free speech rights of prisoners, a civil rights organization said in a federal lawsuit Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 6:09 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 6:12 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prison policy banning inmates from speaking to reporters in person or having their writings directly published violates the First Amendment free speech rights of prisoners, a civil rights organization said in a federal lawsuit Thursday.

While prisons across the county place some restrictions on in-person media interviews with inmates — such as when they take place, how long they can last and whether an inmate has to initiate the interview request — the South Carolina Department of Corrections blanket ban stands out, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement.

“It operates to insulate SCDC from real public accountability and to suppress the public’s knowledge about the violence committed against prisoners — wrongs that are committed in the public’s own name,” said Allen Chaney, legal director for the ACLU of South Carolina.

A spokeswoman for the state’s prisons said the policy in place for decades protects the rights of the victims of the crimes that sent the inmates to prison in the first place, and helps prison employees maintain strict control over inmate communications which, without limits, can threaten security and safety.

“This doesn’t mean that inmates are completely cut off from the outside world, as there are usually controlled methods of communication, such as monitored phone calls or written correspondence, that allow inmates access to the media while minimizing security risks,” Corrections Department spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said in a statement.

The ACLU’s lawsuit also targets the prisons ban that prohibits inmates from directly publishing their own words, though they can be quoted in part or summarized in a publication.

The civil rights organization said Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous Letter from Birmingham Jail justifying civil disobedience against unjust laws or the four New Testament books of the Bible written when the Apostle Paul was imprisoned in Rome nearly 2,000 years ago couldn’t be published under the South Carolina rules.

The lawsuit mentions two inmates being represented by the ACLU who want to tell their stories in person or firsthand, but can’t. One is a transgender woman who killed her mother when she was 13, was diagnosed behind bars with gender dysphoria and is suing the state prison system over denial of care.

The second is death row inmate Marion Bowman, convicted of killing a woman and burning her body in a car trunk. Bowman wants to tell his story as he prepares to ask the governor for clemency, the ACLU said.

“A blog post… about how great a loss it would be if South Carolina kills Marion Bowman is no substitute for the public hearing Marion’s own voice, his own laugh, his own anguish,” the ACLU’s lawsuit said.

The civil rights group plans to ask a federal judge to immediately suspend the ban until the lawsuit can be fully heard.

South Carolina prison officials said earlier lawsuits over inmate’s free speech rights have made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which found restrictions are OK if they aren’t based on the content of the speech and if all avenues of communications aren’t cut off.

South Carolina inmates can write to anyone, including reporters, and inmates that can’t afford stamps or stationary can get them, Shain said.

She also said The Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston wrote to more than 400 inmates and got letters back from at least 100 as it reported on a 2018 prison riot at the Lee Correctional Institution, where seven inmates were killed.

Inmates can also approve reporters to be on their telephone lists as long as their own words aren’t recorded and rebroadcast. The Associated Press interviewed one of two inmates who killed four fellow prisoners in 2017 in this way.

Alex Murdaugh, the former lawyer serving two life sentences for killing his wife and son got in trouble because his recorded phone call with his lawyer was played as part of a documentary.

Officials do allow cameras inside prisons for tours or specific programs and have allowed interviews with inmates during those visits, but only if faces are not shown and just first names are used.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say they...

1h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

55m ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

43m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

1h ago

Top Stories

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say they...

1h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

55m ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

43m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

3h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

23h ago

2:54
Blue Jays fans pay tribute to longtime supporter Liz Holmes
Blue Jays fans pay tribute to longtime supporter Liz Holmes

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays closer and Canadian Jordan Romano about team enthusiast Liz Holmes and her impact on the community.

23h ago

2:44
Business Report: A new taste for Beyond Meat
Business Report: A new taste for Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is changing the ingredients in some of its meatless products. Plus, one company is making big money off AI, while Amazon reaches a major milestone. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.
More Videos