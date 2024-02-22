Tiger Woods’ son shoots 86 in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

FILE -Tiger Woods, left, watches his son Charlie, right, putt ball during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Charlie Woods, 15, will be playing a pre-qualifier on Thursday in Hobe Sound, Fla., the first step before a full qualifier for the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 1:57 pm.

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour will have to wait for the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods. In a pre-qualifier Thursday, Charlie Woods took a 12 on one hole and shot 86.

Woods didn’t make a birdie at Lost Lake Golf Club, one of four pre-qualifier sites for the Cognizant Classic. About two dozen players combined from the four sites would move on to Monday’s qualifier, from which four players earn a spot in the PGA Tour event.

Charlie Woods, who turned 15 earlier this month, has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

Woods played with Olin Browne Jr., who qualified for the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles. The son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne shot 72.

Woods ran into trouble early with a pair of bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 fifth hole. But it was on the seventh, with water down the right side and water behind the green, where the teen’s hopes ended for good. He made a 12.

Woods made the turn in 47 and had two bogeys and a double bogey on the back for an 86. The leading score when he finished was a 65. Scores are not updated until a player finishes.

The pre-qualifier comes with a $250 entry fee for players with no tour status.

Tiger Woods was 16 and already had won the first of three straight U.S. Junior Amateur titles when he received a sponsor exemption to play his first PGA Tour event in the Nissan Open at Riviera. He had rounds of 72-75 to miss the cut.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

The Associated Press

