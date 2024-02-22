Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of February 26, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,957,729 56,037 $142.01 18 2 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8 3 Paul McCartney $5,304,187 50,712 $104.59 10 4 SEVENTEEN $3,913,395 31,024 $126.14 16 5 Eagles $3,551,737 12,662 $280.50 11 6 Luis Miguel $3,019,574 20,007 $150.92 33 7 Madonna $2,861,347 14,476 $197.66 32 8 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,647,280 13,408 $197.43 8 9 Travis Scott $2,170,486 15,624 $138.92 14 10 ENHYPEN $2,145,209 11,026 $194.55 8 11 Depeche Mode $1,871,699 14,277 $131.09 10 12 Doja Cat $1,788,744 12,542 $142.61 8 13 Rod Wave $1,646,217 13,378 $123.05 15 14 Usher $1,615,526 4,996 $323.34 10 15 Marc Anthony $1,515,545 11,076 $136.83 9 16 KISS $1,499,721 11,558 $129.75 15 17 Dave Matthews Band $1,397,161 11,346 $123.14 8 18 Tool $1,342,708 10,683 $125.68 13 19 50 Cent $1,272,712 11,982 $106.21 9 20 Jonas Brothers $1,231,667 12,324 $99.94 10

