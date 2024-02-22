Barnes powers Raptors past Nets as Toronto stays alive in play-in chase

Scottie Barnes NBA
Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Smith Jr. shoots on Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Thursday, February 22, 2024. (Chris Young/CP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2024 10:06 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 10:09 pm.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double to power the Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 121-93 on Thursday to snap Toronto’s three-game losing skid.

Barnes finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists as Toronto (20-36) tries to slip into the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament.

Gary Trent Jr. led all scorers with 25 points, including five three-pointers. Immanuel Quickley had 24 points and six rebounds, sinking five three-pointers.

Quickley has made a three-pointer in 27 consecutive games, including all 20 of his games since being traded to the Raptors, tying the longest streak of his career.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points as Brooklyn (21-34) dropped its third straight game. Cam Thomas added 19 points.

Toronto now trails the Nets by 1 1/2 games for 11th in the East, with both teams chasing the Atlanta Hawks (24-31) for the 10th and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Barnes and Trent both had eight points in the first quarter as Toronto built an early 30-21 lead. Barnes also had five rebounds in the frame, as did centre Jakob Poeltl, with the Raptors having led by as many as 14 points.

Toronto went on a 10-4 run to close out the half and expand its lead to 59-48. Trent did not miss a shot in the first two quarters, making all four of his field-goal attempts, including three three-pointers, and sinking his two free throws.

An 11-2 Nets run opened the third, with Thomas responsible for seven of those points. That cut the Raptors’ lead to one point.

Toronto fired back with a 10-0 run, however, capped by rookie Gradey Dick scoring off an offensive rebound. The Raptors maintained that lead for the rest of the quarter, holding an 82-71 advantage heading into the fourth.

Trent scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter as Toronto blew the game wide open. With 4:06 left to play and the Raptors holding a 29-point lead, head coach Darko Rajakovic flushed his bench and put out reserves like Jordan Nwora, Jalen McDaniels, Montreal’s Chris Boucher, and D.J. Carton, who signed a 10-day contract with Toronto on Wednesday.

