US announces charges against Russian businessmen and their facilitators in a message to Putin

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to VTB Bank Chairman Andrei Kostin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2023. The Justice Department announced Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, a series of arrests and indictments against Russian businessmen and their facilitators in five separate federal cases meant to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among those targeted are sanctioned Russian banker Kostin and two of his U.S.-based facilitators. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Sputnik

By Fatima Hussein And Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 1:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced a series of arrests and indictments Thursday against Russian businessmen and their facilitators in five separate federal cases that span New York, Florida, Georgia and the District of Columbia.

The action was timed to coincide with the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, 2022.

Charges were unsealed in New York against sanctioned Russian banker Andrei Kostin and two of his U.S.-based facilitators. The facilitators, Vadim Wolfson and Gannon Bond, were arrested Thursday.

Kostin is the longtime president of VTB Bank, a state-owned bank and Russia’s second largest. He is charged with engaging in a scheme to evade sanctions and launder money to support two superyachts. Kostin and the two facilitators are also accused of trying to evade sanctions related to a luxury home in Aspen, Colorado.

Michael Khoo, a co-director of the department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, said on a call with reporters that the announcement was meant to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “we’re not going away” and “we can play the long game as well” so long as the war continues.

The KleptoCapture task force enforces the economic restrictions within the U.S. imposed on Russia and its billionaires.

The Justice Department says over the past two years it has secured court orders for the restraint, seizure, and forfeiture of nearly $700 million in assets and has charged more than 70 people with violating sanctions and export controls.

“The Justice Department is more committed than ever to cutting off the flow of illegal funds that are fueling Putin’s war and to holding accountable those who continue to enable it,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement.

“That is why today we are announcing several additional enforcement actions that the Justice Department has taken to bring prosecutions against and seize assets of sanctioned enablers of the Kremlin and Russian military.”

Also Thursday, an indictment was unsealed in Washington, D.C., charging Vladislav Osipov with bank fraud connected to operating a 255-foot luxury yacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Osipov, a Russian national, lives in Switzerland.

The indictment identifies the superyacht as the Tango, the first belonging to a sanctioned Russian with close ties to the Kremlin to be seized at the request of the U.S. government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Florida, Serhiy Kurchenko, a sanctioned pro-Russian Ukrainian metals magnate, was indicted for trying to evade sanctions, among other charges. Also in Florida, a civil forfeiture complaint was filed against two luxury condos in Bal Harbour owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Perevalov, the co-owner of a Russia-based construction company.

And in Georgia, Feliks Medvedev pleaded guilty earlier this month to helping launder over $150 million through bank accounts he controls. Medvedev, a Russian citizen, lives in Buford, Georgia.

Fatima Hussein And Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

45m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

12m ago

TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment
TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports. The advocacy group TTCRiders...

2h ago

Drug dealing former York police officer begins 7.5 year jail sentence after appeal dismissed
Drug dealing former York police officer begins 7.5 year jail sentence after appeal dismissed

A veteran York Regional Police officer convicted of stealing a police gun, dealing cocaine and steroids, and disclosing confidential police information began serving a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence...

49m ago

