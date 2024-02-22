Utah man sues Maduro over trauma caused by nearly two years of imprisonment in Venezuela

FILE - Joshua Holt sits with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, May 26, 2018, in Washington. On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, Holt, a Utah man imprisoned for nearly two years in Venezuela, sued Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing the leftist leader of heading a “criminal enterprise” that kidnaps, tortures and unjustly imprisons American citizens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 9:02 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 9:42 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — A Utah man imprisoned for nearly two years in Venezuela has sued President Nicolás Maduro, accusing the leftist leader of heading a “criminal enterprise” that kidnaps, tortures and unjustly imprisons American citizens.

The complaint filed Thursday in Miami federal court by Joshua Holt is the latest in a string of lawsuits by Americans targeting Maduro’s government over its alleged ties to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group.

It seeks compensation for damages Holt and his family said it suffered under a little-used federal law, the Anti-Terrorism Act, that allows American victims of foreign terror groups to seize the assets of their victimizers.

Holt, then in his mid-20s, traveled to Venezuela in 2016 to marry a fellow Mormon he met on the internet while practicing his Spanish. Shortly afterward, the couple was arrested at her family’s apartment in a public housing project during a raid by security forces who said they found him stockpiling an assault weapon and grenades. A few days later, top officials appeared on state TV accusing Holt of being a “CIA terrorist” sent to topple Maduro.

Holt, in his 99-page complaint, details how after being arrested he was driven to an abandoned construction site where he was lined up against a wall while what looked like a firing squad pointed their guns at him and fired.

“It was a mock execution: the guns were not loaded,” according to the complaint. “Josh thought ‘this is the point where I’m going to die, one of these police officers is going to have a bullet.’ ”

Holt lost 60 pounds in the first six months of his imprisonment. And with almost no medical treatment, he endured kidney stones, bronchitis, and a painful cracked tooth while secluded in a tiny stench-filled cell with no toilet.

His wife, Thamy Holt, was also jailed and repeatedly pressured to sign a confession that her husband was part of a CIA plot — something she never agreed to do.

Eventually, in 2018, Holt would be released as a result of back-channel negotiations led by a staff member for Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican who chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before retiring in 2019. According to the complaint, Holt’s jailer, Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez, then head of the SEBIN intelligence police, acknowledged the bogus nature of the charges upon the American’s release.

“I’m sorry you had to go through this,” Gonzalez Lopez, according to the complaint, told Holt as he personally escorted the American from jail to a waiting jet that would ferry Holt to freedom and an immediate White House rendezvous with then-President Donald J. Trump.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the trauma the Holts say they and their loved ones continue to suffer, including anxiety disorders, insomnia and depression. Laurie Holt, who led the campaign for her son’s release, died in 2019 at age 50 of heart disease that her family believes was caused by the long imprisonment.

“Unfortunately, the Holts’ escape from Venezuela was not the end of the Holt family’s ordeal,” the complaint says.

Other Americans imprisoned in Venezuela have succeeded in winning major judgments against Maduro and his inner circle on similar legal grounds.

In 2022, a federal judge in Miami awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Maduro who died while in custody after inexplicably falling from the 10th floor of a building belonging to the SEBIN police. And last year an exiled Venezuelan lawyer won $153 million after he was lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned himself on trumped-up charges of working as a “financial terrorist” undermining Maduro’s rule.

As in the earlier cases, Holt in his lawsuit accused Maduro of controlling the “Cartel of the Suns,” a purported drug-smuggling ring involving top Venezuelan officials and guerrillas from the FARC that allegedly sends 200 metric tons of cocaine from Venezuela into the U.S. each year.

But collecting those large rewards has proven daunting. Neither Maduro nor any of his close aides are known to have properties or bank accounts in the U.S. under their name. Whatever wealth officials have stolen is more likely to be held by a myriad of front men whose assets are hard to trace and seize.

“These allied countries who engage in massive criminal enterprise are black belts at hiding their money,” said Sam Dubbin a Miami attorney who has represented Cuban doctors seeking justice for forced labor by the island’s communist government.

One of Maduro’s alleged front men, Colombian-born businessman Alex Saab, is named as a defendant in Holt’s lawsuit. According to the complaint, Saab’s arrest in 2020 in Cape Verde on a U.S. warrant for money laundering led the “Maduro criminal enterprise” to begin a campaign of arresting even more Americans to use as “bargaining chips” to barter for his release.

Biden last year granted clemency to Saab as part of a swap for 10 Americans and a fugitive Pentagon contractor imprisoned in Venezuela. Maduro insists Saab was a Venezuelan diplomat unlawfully detained during a fuel stop enroute to Iran to buy food and medicine that has grown scarce under U.S. sanctions.

Among the six other Maduro loyalists named as defendants allegedly responsible for Holt’s imprisonment are Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, the commander of the armed forces and the head of the supreme court.

___

Follow Goodman: @APJoshGoodman

Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The low-cost airline cited several factors, including rising operating costs, high fuel...

30m ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

54m ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

3h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The low-cost airline cited several factors, including rising operating costs, high fuel...

30m ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

54m ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

3h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

4h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

6h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
2:50
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence

As a North York neighbourhood continues to reel from the random bus stop shootings over the weekend, some community leaders are raising the alarm bells over a major spike in gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos