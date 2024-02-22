Vice Media says ‘several hundred’ staff members will be laid off, Vice.com news site shuttered

FILE - The Vice logo is seen at a joint venture announcement between Vice Media and Roger Communications in Toronto, Oct. 30, 2014. Vice Media's CEO has said in a memo to staff members that the troubled company plans to lay off several hundred employees. Bruce Dixon said Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, that staff members affected by the layoffs will be notified early the following week. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 6:47 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 7:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media plans to lay off several hundred employees and no longer publish material on its Vice.com website, the company’s CEO said in a memo to staff Thursday.

Vice, which filed for bankruptcy last year before being sold for $350 million to a consortium led by the Fortress Investment Group, is also looking to sell its Refinery 29 publishing business, CEO Bruce Dixon said in his memo to staff.

It’s the latest sign of financial problems buffeting the media industry. Digital sites the Messenger, BuzzFeed News and Jezebel have all shut down in the past year, and legacy media outlets like the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal have also seen job cuts.

Once a swashbuckling media company geared to a younger audience with an immersive storytelling style that encompassed digital, television and film outlets, New York-based Vice was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017.

Dixon offered no specifics about the layoffs, other than saying hundreds of people will be affected and will be notified early next week. The New York Times reported that the company currently has about 900 people on staff.

“I know that saying goodbye to our valued colleagues is difficult and feels overwhelming, but this is the best path forward for Vice as we position the company for long-term creative and financial success,” Dixon said.

He said it was no longer cost-effective for Vice to distribute its digital content, including news, the way it has been. He said Vice would put more emphasis on its social channels and look for different ways to distribute its content.

As part of its strategic shift, Dixon said Vice would follow a studio model.

Before filing for bankruptcy protection last year, Vice canceled its “Vice News Tonight” television program as part of a round of layoffs then.

The Associated Press

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say they...

2h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

2h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

2h ago

Toronto receives $114M from province for surpassing 2023 housing targets
Toronto receives $114M from province for surpassing 2023 housing targets

Toronto will be rewarded $114 million because it exceeded its provincially-set housing targets last year by more than 50 per cent, the Ford government announced on Thursday. Premier Doug Ford says the...

1h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

2h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

5h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
2:50
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence

As a North York neighbourhood continues to reel from the random bus stop shootings over the weekend, some community leaders are raising the alarm bells over a major spike in gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
