Volkswagen to recall 261,000 cars to fix pump problem that can let fuel leak and increase fire risk

This is the Volkswagen logo on a Volkswagen automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024. Volkswagen is recalling more than 261,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a potential fuel leak that can increase the risk of fires. The recall covers certain Audi A3s and VW Golfs and GTIs from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are 2015 through 2019 Golf Sportwagens, and 2019 and 2020 VW Jettas. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 9:16 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 9:26 am.

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 261,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a potential fuel leak that can increase the risk of fires.

The recall covers certain Audi A3s and VW Golfs and GTIs from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are 2015 through 2019 Golf Sportwagens, and 2019 and 2020 VW Jettas. All the recalled cars have front-wheel drive.

VW says in documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a problem with a pump seal can let fuel leak from a charcoal canister in the emissions control system. The agency says leaking fuel increases the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the pump, which is inside the fuel tank, at no cost to owners. VW will send out notification letters starting April 12.

The recall is the second for many of the car owners. VW recalled about 110,000 cars for the same problem in 2016, but the company found that the replacement pumps from the previous recall also were failing.

U.S. safety regulators opened an investigation into the problem last year after getting 79 complaints of fuel leaks from owners.

VW said in documents that it had 1,410 warranty claims with repair dates from May of 2016 through December of last year. The documents say no fires related to the problem have been identified.

The Associated Press

