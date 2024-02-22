Wind farm off the Massachusetts coast begins delivering steady flow of power

FILE - Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in the harbor, July 11, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass. Vineyard Wind, the wind farm under construction off the coast of Massachusetts, has begun delivering energy to the power grid from five of the planned 62 wind turbines now up and running, company and state officials said Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 4:47 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 4:56 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Vineyard Wind, the wind farm under construction off the coast of Massachusetts, has begun delivering energy to the power grid from five of its planned 62 wind turbines, company and state officials said Thursday.

The five turbines are operating at full capacity, generating 68 megawatts of power — enough to power about 30,000 homes, according to company officials, who described it as the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the nation to begin initial operations.

The Vineyard Wind project is located 15 miles (24 kilometers) off Martha’s Vineyard and is projected to generate electricity for more than 400,000 Massachusetts homes and businesses when it is fully operational.

It’s also expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road annually.

The project has installed nine turbines and is in the process of installing the 10th. Additional power will be delivered to the grid sequentially, with each turbine starting production once it completes the commissioning process.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said the delivery of power to the grid from the first five turbines “marks a turning point in the clean energy transition.”

“Across Massachusetts, in 30,000 homes and businesses, when you turn on the light, you will now be using clean, affordable energy,” she said in a statement. “This will make the air we breathe safer and healthier, save customers money, and bring us one step closer to achieving net-zero emissions.”

Last month, the joint owners of the Vineyard Wind project, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, announced that one turbine had successfully delivered about 5 megawatts of power to the Massachusetts grid.

Avangrid said the January test paved the way for the beginning of a steady, consistent flow of energy from the project to the power grid.

“Every milestone we achieve on Vineyard Wind 1 is special, but powering up these first turbines stands apart as an exceptional achievement for Avangrid, Massachusetts, and the nation,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra.

Danish wind energy developer Ørsted and the utility Eversource announced in December that their first turbine was sending electricity from what will be a 12-turbine wind farm, South Fork Wind, 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Montauk Point, New York. Now, a total of five turbines have been installed there too.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

1h ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

1m ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

2h ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

