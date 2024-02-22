Wisconsin lawmakers OK bill to tackle forever chemicals pollution, but governor isn’t on board

FILE - PFAS foam gathers at the the Van Etten Creek dam in Oscoda Township, Mich., near Wurtsmith Air Force Base, June 7, 2018. The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, that would unlock $125 million to help municipalities and landowners cope with pollution from so-called forever chemicals, but Gov. Tony Evers isn't on board. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Flint Journal

By Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 3:21 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Assembly passed a bill Thursday that would unlock $125 million to help municipalities and landowners cope with pollution from so-called forever chemicals. But Gov. Tony Evers isn’t on board.

The Senate passed the Republican-authored legislation in November. The Assembly followed suit with a 61-35 vote on Thursday, the chamber’s last floor period of the two-year legislative session.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals that don’t easily break down in nature. They are found in a wide range of products, including cookware and stain-resistant clothing, and previously were often used in aviation fire-suppression foam. The chemicals have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer and liver disease, and have been shown to make vaccines less effective.

Municipalities across Wisconsin are struggling with PFAS contamination in groundwater, including Marinette, Madison, Wausau and the town of Campbell on French Island. The waters of Green Bay also are contaminated.

The bill would create grants for cities, towns, villages, private landowners and waste disposal facilities to test for PFAS in water treatment plants and wells and mandate studies on the chemicals. The bill doesn’t appropriate any money but the measure’s chief sponsors, Sens. Eric Wimberger and Rob Cowles and Rep. Jeffrey Mursau, have said the dollars would come out of a $125 million PFAS trust fund established in the current state budget.

But Evers has balked at the bill largely because it contains provisions that he says would limit the state Department of Natural Resources’ ability to hold polluters accountable.

Under the bill, the DNR would need landowners’ permission to test their water for PFAS and couldn’t take any enforcement action against landowners who spread PFAS in compliance with a license or permit.

The agency would be responsible for remediation at contaminated sites where the responsible party is unknown or can’t pay for the work. And landowners who allow the DNR to remediate contaminated property at the state’s expense would be immune from enforcement action.

Evers in December directed the DNR to ask the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee to release the $125 million trust fund to the agency but Republicans continued to push the bill as a framework to spend the money.

The governor sent Wimberger and Cowles a letter Wednesday signaling he won’t sign the legislation into law. With the Assembly wrapping up Thursday, there was no time to revise the bill. Unless Evers changes his mind, the measure is dead.

Assembly Democrats accused Republicans of refusing to compromise and lamented the Legislature’s inability to make any substantial headway on PFAS.

“What’s more disappointing and more unfair is the people who have been waiting for years for the Legislature to get their act together,” Rep. Katrina Shankland said. “How many sessions is it going to take to get something real done on PFAS? I don’t know. I don’t have the answer … square one tomorrow, I guess.”

Mursau countered that the DNR restrictions are necessary to ensure the agency doesn’t hold landowners liable for pollution on their property that they didn’t cause. Rep. Rob Swearingen pressed Evers to change his stance and sign the bill.

“We’ve got to stop playing these games on (the bill) and PFAS contamination,” he said.

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

0m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

2h ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

45m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

1h ago

Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

20h ago

Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

22h ago

Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
