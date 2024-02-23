2 children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a Northern California river

By The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 1:53 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 1:56 pm.

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Two children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a river in Northern California, which has been hit by a series of winter storms.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the two victims were caught in the debris and fell down the hillside Thursday morning near an off-highway vehicle recreational area downstream from Shasta Dam.

The names of the juveniles were not immediately released.

Numerous first responders including the sheriff’s dive team rushed to the scene around 9 a.m. about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of San Francisco, the statement said.

Dam operators temporarily reduced water releases from the dam, and both victims were found in debris. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.

It was not clear if the victims fell into the water, as initial local media reports indicated. Calls to a sheriff’s spokesperson were not immediately returned Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the involved agencies are investigating the incident.

The Associated Press

