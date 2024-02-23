B.C. police announce dismantling of drug-making and distribution ring with 8 arrests

Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a "significant, sophisticated" criminal organization involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals. An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 2:12 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a “significant, sophisticated” criminal organization involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Mounties in B.C. say the operation has led to the arrest of eight men in the Metro Vancouver communities of Surrey, Richmond and Delta, with several suspects having links to organized crime.

Police say one of the suspects was later found by federal authorities to have been linked to a “gang-related murder plot,” resulting in a parallel investigation by homicide investigators and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety, the operation involving the RCMP’s organized crime investigators, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Abbotsford police led to the seizure of 356,000 counterfeit pills in addition to 168 kilograms of chemicals used for production.

Police say they have also seized four illegal firearms as part of the investigation and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says in a statement that the seizure and arrests have “kept millions of potentially lethal doses of toxic drugs” from reaching communities while also disrupting violent gang conflicts in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

1h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff
Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff

A report to be considered by the City’s Executive Committee next week says the city would generate upwards of $150 million a year in additional revenue through a commercial parking levy. A levy on...

1h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

1h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff
Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff

A report to be considered by the City’s Executive Committee next week says the city would generate upwards of $150 million a year in additional revenue through a commercial parking levy. A levy on...

1h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

15h ago

2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.

19h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

20h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

23h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
More Videos