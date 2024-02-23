Man injured after being robbed at knifepoint, stabbed in Brampton

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was robbed at knifepoint and stabbed in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers were called to Ken Whillans Drive and Sproule Drive, near the intersection of Main Street North and Queen Street East, at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police said one man was robbed at knifepoint and stabbed. Paramedics tell CityNews the male victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

There is expected to be a heavy police presence in the area.

Peel Regional Police responded to a stabbing in the same area on Tuesday afternoon. In that incident, the victim was transported to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries, and they’re now in stable condition.