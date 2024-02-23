California State University student workers vote to unionize, creating largest such union in country

FILE - People walk on campus at San Diego State University, in San Diego on Sept. 2, 2020. Undergraduate student workers at California State University voted to join a union to negotiate better pay, sick time, paid parking and other benefits with the university, officials announced Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Student assistants at the largest four-year university system in the country last April submitted a petition with thousands of signatures asking state authorities to approve their union election and organized get-out-the-vote campaigns at the university's 23 campuses. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 5:12 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Undergraduate student workers at California State University voted to join a union to negotiate better pay, sick time, paid parking and other benefits with the university, creating the largest such union in the country, officials announced Friday.

The California Public Employment Relations Board said 7,252 student workers submitted electronic ballots between Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, with 7,050 voting in favor of joining the California State University Employees Union, or CSUEU.

Student assistants at the largest four-year university system in the country last April submitted a petition with thousands of signatures asking state authorities to approve their union election and organized get-out-the-vote campaigns at the university’s 23 campuses.

The university’s 20,000 student assistants will join CSUEU/SEIU Local 2579, which already represents 16,000 university staff members.

The student workers say they are underpaid and unappreciated. They get paid $16.25 an hour, which is the state’s minimum wage, don’t get paid sick leave, and are not allowed to work more than 20 hours a week.

“Many of us will only be here for four years. But we know that this isn’t just for us, this is for every student worker who comes after us,” Gem Gutierrez, a student assistant at Sacramento State, said during a Zoom meeting after the vote results were announced.

CSU Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Leora Freedman said in a statement the university respects the student assistants’ decision to unionize and “looks forward to bargaining in good faith with the newly formed CSUEU student assistant unit.”

Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry told the students Friday they are making history as the largest undergraduate student worker union in the country. “I’m here to tell you that your victory will reverberate, inspiring change for millions all across the country as the next generation of leaders in our movement,” she said.

Emilio Carrasco, a junior majoring in Liberal Studies at California State University, Fresno, works 20 hours as an administrative assistant in the dean’s office of the Department of Education at his university. He gets financial aid and some help from his parents, but he still needs to work help pay rent and buy food.

He said he is lucky to only need one job but that other student assistants have two or three jobs to make ends meet.

“The CSU says that their goal is to help the student body to make sure they’re set up for success. But it’s kind of hypocritical in a way because they’re not paying many of the student assistants enough to even support themselves, to pay their rent, pay for food, pay for bills,” he said.

Last month, California State University faculty members reached a tentative contract agreement with the university the same day that nearly 30,000 professors, librarians, coaches and other workers went on strike. Members of the California Faculty Association suspended their planned weeklong walkout and returned to work the following day.

Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline
NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have reached a deal that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control, the NDP confirmed Friday. The coverage...

31m ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

5h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York
Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York

A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been charged in separate alleged carjackings carried out in North York, Toronto police said. Authorities were first notified of a robbery at midnight on Aug....

41m ago

Top Stories

NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline
NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have reached a deal that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control, the NDP confirmed Friday. The coverage...

31m ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

5h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York
Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York

A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been charged in separate alleged carjackings carried out in North York, Toronto police said. Authorities were first notified of a robbery at midnight on Aug....

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

5h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

18h ago

2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.

22h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.
More Videos