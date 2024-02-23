Ajax teen arrested after violent armed carjacking in Scarborough

A teenager from Ajax is facing charges after a violent armed carjacking in Scarborough earlier this week.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a robbery.

Investigators allege a suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and stopped in a parking lot where they approached a victim and their vehicle. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and threw the victim to the ground before demanding their car keys.

The suspect fled the parking lot in the victim’s vehicle, abandoning the first stolen vehicle at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were able to find the suspect and the second stolen vehicle a short time later.

A 17-year-old from Ajax is facing three charges including armed robbery and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning.