Collapse of illegal gold mine in Venezuela lays bare feelings of abandonment in rural communities

Cement blocks support the coffin that contain the remains of miner Gerson Leal, in La Paragua, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The collapse of an illegally operated open-pit gold mine in central Venezuela killed at least 14 people including Leal and injured several more, state authorities said Wednesday, as some other officials reported an undetermined number of people could be trapped. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 12:02 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 12:12 am.

LA PARAGUA, Venezuela (AP) — The collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in a remote area of central Venezuela has exposed the sense of abandonment felt by small or rural communities bypassed by a quasi-economic renaissance seen in the South American country’s capital and cities.

People in La Paragua, the closest community to Bulla Loca, an open-pit mine were dozens of men and women worked at any given time, repeatedly expressed frustration with the government Thursday as funerals began for some of the victims of Tuesday’s collapse.

With at least 16 people killed, the accident Tuesday is one of the worst in Venezuela’s poorly regulated mining industry, which has grown in response to the dwindling of oil production in the OPEC nation. And the government’s slow response felt like an insult to people who have gone from mine to mine over the years in search of the income they cannot find in La Paragua.

“It is disrespectful because (President) Nicolás Maduro said on national television that he had sent everything that the people of La Paragua needed, and we want everyone to know about the vile lie that they made against our people,” Yulimar Soto said, referring to the president’s comments Wednesday about the collapse.

Soto was among dozens of people who gathered Thursday outside a restaurant where they believed the state’s governor, Ángel Marcano, was dining. The group demanded to speak with the ally of Maduro, and at one point banged on a vehicle parked outside. Intelligence service agents with assault weapons and police responded to the scene.

Officials have said 16 people were also injured in the collapse of the remote Bulla Loca mine, which had been in operation for only a few months. People returning from the mine either by boat or government helicopters said the number of deaths was likely much higher because people were still thought to be trapped and the days are passing.

Venezuela’s economy came undone last decade as a result of deep mismanagement of state revenues, corruption and economic sanctions. But after Maduro’s administration eased currency controls and people adopted the U.S. dollar as unofficial currency, Caracas, the capital, began to see restaurants, furniture stores, skyscrapers, entertainment venues and more open up. A-list concerts returned in 2022.

But few outside Caracas have benefitted.

La Paragua is dusty and poor, with mostly one-story homes and businesses. There are a few gold exchange businesses where miners can sell the gold they find.

Venezuelans practically consider gasoline a birthright since their motherland has the world’s largest proven oil reserves. But In La Paragua, sitting next to a river by the same name, people buy gasoline from street vendors as the only station in town suffers from chronic shortages. And the bag of subsidized food the government hands out does not come once a month, like in many Caracas neighborhoods.

“Do you know what forces us to get in there?” said Margara Sanchez, whose brothers-in-law, uncles and cousins work at the mine. “The need that the people of La Paragua are experiencing. The only livelihood that the town has is mining. Help is needed!”

Area residents once worked in agriculture, but that ended when financing dried up as a result of Venezuela’s economic crisis and fuel and seeds virtually disappeared.

The government in 2016 established a huge mining development zone stretching across the central area of the country to supplement flagging revenue from its dominant oil industry, which has seen production decline to near its lowest levels in decades as a result of mismanagement, corruption and, more recently, U.S. sanctions.

Since then, mining operations for gold, diamonds, copper and other minerals have proliferated. Many are wildcat mines, operating on the margins of the law.

Despite brutal conditions and the presence of criminal gangs, ordinary Venezuelans continue to flock to mining centers in hopes of getting rich quick and escaping poverty.

Alicia Ledezma, a representative of the Indigenous community where the mine is located, said that all the injured miners had been evacuated by Thursday night but that as many as 20 individuals could still be buried.

Every resident of La Paragua seems to know someone who works at the mine. As funeral processions took place Thursday, people on the streets commented on the deceased who had just been driven by. They joined neighbors at the cemetery and waited by the river to see if any friends were arriving by boat after abandoning the mine, perhaps for good.

“I have all my friends there,” Sheila Reyes said. “La Paragua is a small town, so we are all friends.”

Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

1h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

4h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

7h ago

Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win
Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win

Max Domi had his first multi-goal game as a Maple Leaf as Toronto dominated the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 to pick up their sixth-straight win on Thursday night. The Maple...

1m ago

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

1h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

4h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

7h ago

Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win
Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win

Max Domi had his first multi-goal game as a Maple Leaf as Toronto dominated the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 to pick up their sixth-straight win on Thursday night. The Maple...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

7h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

10h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
2:50
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence

As a North York neighbourhood continues to reel from the random bus stop shootings over the weekend, some community leaders are raising the alarm bells over a major spike in gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos