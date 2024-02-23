EU targets foreign companies over alleged dual-use exports to Russia, marking war’s 2nd anniversary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced Friday that it is imposing sanctions on several foreign companies over allegations that they have exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in its war against Ukraine.

The 27-nation bloc also said that it was targeting scores of Russian officials including “members of the judiciary, local politicians and people responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children.”

The asset freezes and travel bans constitute the 13th package of measures imposed by EU against people and organizations it suspects of undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The package was timed to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. The U.S. Treasury also plans to impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine on Friday.

“Today, we are further tightening the restrictive measures against Russia’s military and defense sector,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. “We remain united in our determination to dent Russia’s war machine and help Ukraine win its legitimate fight for self-defense.”

In all, 106 more officials and 88 “entities” — often companies, banks, government agencies or other organizations — have been added to the bloc’s sanctions list, bringing the tally of those targeted to more than 2,000 people and entities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates.

Companies making electronic components, which the EU believes could have military as well as civilian uses, were among 27 entities accused of “directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine,” a statement said.

Those companies — some of them based in India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Turkey — face tougher export restrictions. The names of the companies will only be made public once they are published in the EU’s official journal, which should be a matter of days.

The bloc said the companies “have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions,” and it accuses others of “the development, production and supply of electronic components” destined to help Russia’s armed forces.

Some of the measures are aimed at depriving Russia of parts for pilotless drones, which are seen by military experts as key to the war.

