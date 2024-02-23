Highway crash in Colorado kills three University of Wyoming swimmers

FILE - The University of Wyoming campus sign with the Wyoming Union in the background Friday March 23, 2012 in Laramie, Wyo. A single-vehicle wreck on a highway in northern Colorado killed three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team. The crash happened Thursday, Feb. 23, 2024 on U.S. 287 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Wyoming-Colorado line between Laramie and Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Carpenean/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

Posted February 23, 2024

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A single-vehicle wreck on a highway in northern Colorado killed three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. 287 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Wyoming-Colorado line between Laramie and Fort Collins, Colo.

The crash injured two other team members who were expected to survive, according to a University of Wyoming statement.

The university was not releasing the victims’ names pending family notification.

The crash apparently happened when the driver swerved and went off the pavement, and the vehicle rolled over multiple times, the statement said.

The accident was being investigated.

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said in the statement.

In 2001, a head-on crash with a drunk driver on the same highway killed eight members of the University of Wyoming cross-country team. Clint Haskins, also a University of Wyoming student, swerved into the lane in front of the northbound sport-utility vehicle.

Haskins was the only survivor of that crash 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Laramie. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and was paroled after 9 1/2 years in prison.

