Inside the enduring movie homes of Jack Fisk, production design legend

This image released by Apple TV+ shows, from left, JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, and Cara Jade Myers in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+ via AP)

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 9:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Fisk, the legendary production designer, has been down a lot of roads in his life. He goes looking down back roads for movie locations and hillsides on which to plop down mock houses. He’s been to the Solomon Islands for “The Thin Red Line” and the Canadian Rockies for “The Revenant.” But America, really, is his territory.

Fisk, 78, has for half a century been building some of the most indelible homes and structures of movies. He crafted the grand Victorian that peers down from above the wheat fields in Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven” (1978). He erected the oil derrick of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood” (2007). And he built Mollie Burkhardt’s Osage home for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which entailed recreating the circa-1919 Oklahoma town of Fairfax, expands the wide swath of American ground, and history, that Fisk has covered. And it’s earned Fisk his third Oscar nomination, a capstone to a career crafting rough-hewn on-screen worlds with such fine-grained dimensionality that you feel as though you walked through them.

That’s partly because you — or at least the actors — actually could. Though much set design is done piecemeal, with a few facades just for the camera, Fisk prefers to build entire houses on location to give filmmakers and actors the ability to cross in and out of them. To see out the windows.

“We build everything so it can be shot from 360 degrees,” Fisk said in a recent interview from his home, a 210-acre horse farm where he and his wife, Sissy Spacek, live in Albemarle County, Virginia. “And directors take advantage of it. I love not narrowing down their options too early. They can move. And when the actors get involved, it’s much more organic.”

“It’s something I’ve always liked to do just because I like to build,” Fisk added, smiling.

In winter, work around their house in Virginia had slowed, though Fisk had spent that morning tiling a bathroom for his daughter. Work on the house moves at a crawl, he says, compared to on set. On “There Will Be Blood,” he had some 50 carpenters nailing away. “When you do it yourself, everything slows down to molasses,” he says.

Fisk first set out as a painter and sculptor. He attended art school and initially came to Hollywood only with an idea of painting billboards. After latching onto filmmaking, he’s helped designed all kinds of movies. “Carrie” (1976). “Eraserhead” (1977). “Mulholland Drive” (2001). He’s worked on nearly every Malick movie. But what he’s best known for are his homes.

“Where are you going to put all these sculptures? You’re going to lug ‘em around or put ’em in a storage area,” Fisk says. “When I got involved in films, it was so exciting because I would build it and then they would film it. So there was a record of it. I was just as happy to never see it again. It always looks better when they filmed it. The lighting is there, the set dressing is there, the actors are performing in it. So you’re remembering it in the best possible light. Now, I build my sculptures to look like houses.”

___

For a more detailed story of the houses Fisk builds for film sets, visit: https://apnews.com/article/jack-fisk-oscars-production-design-90c5b0a569ae9653985252176d7ead7a

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know
Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know

Some air travellers may be scrambling to make alternate plans after Canadian discount airline Lynx Air announced it will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection. The Calgary-based...

49m ago

Man stabbed in face, back during robbery in Mississauga: police
Man stabbed in face, back during robbery in Mississauga: police

A man has serious injuries and police are looking for a group of suspects after an overnight stabbing in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the area of the Dixie Road and Dundas Street East...

2h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

13h ago

Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation
Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation

Galen Weston may not be the president of grocery giant Loblaw anymore, but you wouldn’t know that based on how often his name and face appear in connection with the company: in memes, on social media,...

32m ago

Top Stories

Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know
Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know

Some air travellers may be scrambling to make alternate plans after Canadian discount airline Lynx Air announced it will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection. The Calgary-based...

49m ago

Man stabbed in face, back during robbery in Mississauga: police
Man stabbed in face, back during robbery in Mississauga: police

A man has serious injuries and police are looking for a group of suspects after an overnight stabbing in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the area of the Dixie Road and Dundas Street East...

2h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

13h ago

Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation
Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation

Galen Weston may not be the president of grocery giant Loblaw anymore, but you wouldn’t know that based on how often his name and face appear in connection with the company: in memes, on social media,...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Ford returns to Toronto City Hall with housing cheque for Chow
Ford returns to Toronto City Hall with housing cheque for Chow

$114 million in funding from the province was given to the city after Toronto exceeded its 2023 housing target. It also provided a chance for Premier Ford and Mayor Chow to stand side-by-side again. Mark McAllister has more.

15h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

16h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

19h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
More Videos