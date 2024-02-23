IS bride loses her appeal over the removal of her UK citizenship

LONDON (AP) — A woman who traveled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group has lost her appeal against the British government’s decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship.

Shamima Begum, who is now 24, was 15 when she and two other girls from London joined the extremist group in February 2015. Authorities withdrew her British citizenship on national security grounds soon after she surfaced in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019.

Her lawyers brought a bid to overturn that decision at the Court of Appeal, with Britain’s Home Office opposing the challenge. In a ruling on Friday, three judges dismissed her case.

The Associated Press