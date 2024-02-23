Judge to hold hearing Monday considering detention of ex-FBI source accused of lying about Bidens

Former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, center, leaves the courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. Prosecutors say that Smirnov, who is charged with making up a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, had contacts with Russian intelligence-affiliated officials. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 1:43 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 1:57 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in California will consider whether a former FBI informant charged with lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden’s family must remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts in Las Vegas earlier this week allowed Alexander Smirnov to be released from jail on electronic GPS monitoring. But U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II ordered Smirnov to be returned to custody after prosecutors asked Wright to reconsider the earlier ruling releasing him.

Wright has set a hearing for Monday in Los Angeles on prosecutors’ request to keep Smirnov in jail.

Prosecutors have accused Smirnov of falsely telling his FBI handler that executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had paid President Biden and Hunter Biden $5 million each around 2015. The claim became central to the Republican impeachment inquiry of President Biden in Congress.

Smirnov has not entered a plea to the charges, but his lawyers have said their client is presumed innocent and they look forward to defending him at trial. His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

As part of their push to keep him in custody, prosecutors said Smirnov told investigators after his first arrest on Feb. 14 that “officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story” about Hunter Biden. They said Smirnov’s self-reported contact with Russian officials was recent and extensive and said he had planned to meet with foreign intelligence contacts during an upcoming trip abroad.

Special Counsel David Weiss’ office says Smirnov poses a serious risk of flight, writing in court papers that he has access to over $6 million in liquid funds — “more than enough money for him to live comfortably overseas for the rest of his life.”

Smirnov was returned to custody Thursday morning while meeting with his lawyers at their offices in downtown Las Vegas. His lawyers have said they will push again for his release.

The Associated Press

