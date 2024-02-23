Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York

Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 23, 2024 4:51 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 4:59 pm.

A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been charged in separate alleged carjackings carried out in North York, Toronto police said.

Authorities were first notified of a robbery at midnight on Aug. 13, 2023, in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

It’s alleged that one individual was driving in the area when two suspects intentionally rear-ended their vehicle. The suspects approached the victim with a weapon and demanded the keys. The pair then fled in the stolen car. No physical injuries were reported.

Police recovered the vehicle in Mississauga on Sept. 22, 2023.

Officers responded to another robbery call on Jan. 5, 2024, just after 7:30 a.m. in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West area. In this incident, police said a driver stepped out of their vehicle and while it was still running the accused entered the car and drove off.

No physical injuries were reported, and the vehicle was recovered on Jan. 18, 2024, in Toronto.

On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Husnain Javed of Toronto. He’s been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Boy, 14, charged in separate carjacking investigation

On Tuesday, investigators responded to a robbery call at approximately 3 p.m. in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

In this incident, it’s alleged a woman was entering her vehicle when she was approached by five suspects. Police said one suspect grabbed the female victim and removed her from the vehicle.

That suspect drove off in the stolen car, which was equipped with a GPS tracking system. As a result, officers located the vehicle with the suspect inside and took him into custody.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of recognizance.

The accused can not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

