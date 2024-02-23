Man fined $250,000 for illegal prawn fishing in B.C. glass sponge refuge

The master of a commercial fishing vessel has been fined $250,000 by a provincial court judge and ordered to forfeit $80,000 worth of equipment after being caught setting prawn traps in a marine wildlife refuge near Sechelt, B.C. Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the unnamed vessel master received the sentence on Jan. 31, which resulted in the forfeiture of 553 commercial prawn traps and 450 pounds of live prawns. The Fisheries and Oceans Canada logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2024 1:27 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 1:42 pm.

SECHELT, B.C. — The captain of a commercial fishing vessel has been fined $250,000 by a provincial court judge and ordered to forfeit $80,000 worth of equipment after being caught setting prawn traps in a glass sponge marine refuge near Sechelt, B.C.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the unnamed vessel master received the sentence on Jan. 31, resulting in the forfeiture of 553 commercial prawn traps and 450 pounds of live prawns.

Fisheries officers seized the prawn traps in the Strait of Georgia in July 2020 in the protected area that is closed to all prawn fishing due to the highly sensitive nature of glass sponges.

The department says in a news release that the vessel master violated a number of other conditions of his commercial fishing licence between July and September 2020, resulting in the man being found guilty of 13 Fisheries Act violations last May.

The marine refuge is off-limits to all prawn fishing due to what’s described as the highly sensitive nature of the glass sponge habitat.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the reefs are a “globally unique ecosystem” providing habitat to spot prawns, rockfish, herring, halibut and sharks, and the glass sponges are extremely fragile due to their skeletons consisting of almost pure glass.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

1h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff
Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff

A report to be considered by the City’s Executive Committee next week says the city would generate upwards of $150 million a year in additional revenue through a commercial parking levy. A levy on...

1h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

1h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff
Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff

A report to be considered by the City’s Executive Committee next week says the city would generate upwards of $150 million a year in additional revenue through a commercial parking levy. A levy on...

1h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

15h ago

2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.

19h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

21h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

23h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
More Videos