McGill, Concordia universities sue Quebec government over 30 per cent tuition hike

McGill University and Concordia University are suing the Quebec government over its decision to hike tuition for out-of-province students. Concordia's downtown campus is seen Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2024 11:10 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 11:12 am.

MONTREAL — McGill University and Concordia University are suing the Quebec government over its decision to hike tuition for out-of-province students by about 30 per cent.

In separate lawsuits, the two Montreal universities say the government’s decision constitutes discrimination under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and that the hikes have damaged the schools’ reputations.

Tuition is set to rise to roughly $12,000 from about $9,000 for out-of-province students next fall, except for Quebec’s only other English university — Bishop’s — which was exempted because it is outside Montreal.

The Quebec government has defended the tuition hikes, saying that they were imposed, in part, because there are too many people who speak English in Montreal.

Both Concordia and McGill have said they’ve recorded significant drops in applications since Quebec announced the tuition hike in October and have warned it could trigger a steep drop in enrolment and devastate their finances.

The lawsuits are also challenging the government’s new funding model for international students, under which the schools will be charged $20,000 for every foreign student admitted, with the money going to French-language universities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Ontario repeals Bill 124, wage restraint law twice found unconstitutional
Ontario repeals Bill 124, wage restraint law twice found unconstitutional

An Ontario public sector wage-restraint law that advocates and opposition critics blamed for heightening a health-care staffing crisis is now officially off the books after it was twice declared unconstitutional.

53m ago

Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know
Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know

Some air travellers may be scrambling to make alternate plans after Canadian discount airline Lynx Air announced it will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection.

2h ago

Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation
Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation

Galen Weston may not be the president of grocery giant Loblaw anymore, but you wouldn't know that based on how often his name and face appear in connection with the company: in memes, on social media,

2h ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return.

14m ago

Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection.

12h ago

Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken.

17h ago

Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history.

20h ago

Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures.
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal.
