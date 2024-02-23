Police respond to war over drug territory in Quebec City and surrounding areas

Quebec provincial police say they're cracking down after violent conflicts over drug turf between independent drug dealers and criminal biker gangs erupted in eastern Quebec. A provincial police emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 5:26 pm.

QUEBEC — Provincial police say they have launched an operation in response to rising violence between independent drug dealers and criminal biker gangs.

About 100 officers from specialized units were deployed on Friday across the province in connection to what they say is a war over drug-selling territory in the Quebec City area, the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, the Lower St-Lawrence and the North Shore.

In one violent incident, one man was killed and three others were injured in a hostage taking on Monday in St-Malachie, Que., south of the provincial capital.

Two people with ties to the Hells Angels were allegedly kidnapped and tortured and a third person was killed in the community.

Police say three people were arrested Friday in connection with that violence.

Lt. Benoit Richard says videos have also circulated of people tied to the drug war allegedly being tortured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline
NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have reached a deal that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control, the NDP confirmed Friday. The coverage...

36m ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

5h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York
Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York

A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been charged in separate alleged carjackings carried out in North York, Toronto police said. Authorities were first notified of a robbery at midnight on Aug....

45m ago

Top Stories

NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline
NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have reached a deal that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control, the NDP confirmed Friday. The coverage...

36m ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

5h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York
Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York

A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been charged in separate alleged carjackings carried out in North York, Toronto police said. Authorities were first notified of a robbery at midnight on Aug....

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

5h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

18h ago

2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.

22h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.
More Videos