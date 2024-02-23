RCMP launches criminal investigation into ‘alarming’ breach of its networks

The RCMP says it is "actively managing" a breach that targeted its networks. Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2024 6:10 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 6:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The RCMP says it is “actively managing” a security breach that targeted its networks.

Spokesperson Marie-Eve Breton says the police force has launched a criminal investigation. 

The RCMP says the situation is evolving quickly and acknowledged a breach of this magnitude is alarming.

But it says the “cyber event” hasn’t had any impact on its operations and it’s not aware of any threat to Canadians’ safety. 

The RCMP says it will work with Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment to evaluate the scope of the breach.

It says police will also work to hold those behind the breach accountable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

11m ago

NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline
NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have reached a deal that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control, the NDP confirmed Friday. The coverage...

2h ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

6h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

7h ago

Top Stories

Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

11m ago

NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline
NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have reached a deal that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control, the NDP confirmed Friday. The coverage...

2h ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

6h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.

6h ago

2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

1h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

19h ago

2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.

23h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

More Videos