RCMP launches criminal investigation into ‘alarming’ breach of its networks

OTTAWA — The RCMP says it is “actively managing” a security breach that targeted its networks.

Spokesperson Marie-Eve Breton says the police force has launched a criminal investigation.

The RCMP says the situation is evolving quickly and acknowledged a breach of this magnitude is alarming.

But it says the “cyber event” hasn’t had any impact on its operations and it’s not aware of any threat to Canadians’ safety.

The RCMP says it will work with Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment to evaluate the scope of the breach.

It says police will also work to hold those behind the breach accountable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press