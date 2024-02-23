Rescuers search for 14 people missing after apartment block fire in eastern Spain. 4 confirmed dead

Firefighters work at a burned block building in Valencia, Spain, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. A fire has engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing at least four people and injuring at least 13 others. Emergency services reported that at least 19 people were still missing several hours after the fire started. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

By Alicia León, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 4:53 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 4:56 am.

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Firefighters and army experts on Friday were calculating the risks of entering a residential block that was destroyed by fire in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing four people and leaving 14 missing.

Valencia Mayor María José Catalá said that both the danger of the 14-story building collapsing and the continuing intense heat from the fire were preventing emergency workers from getting in to search for possible survivors.

Firefighters continued to hose down parts of the gutted building some 15 hours after the blaze started.

Catalá said six injured people remain in city hospitals, four of them firefighters.

It was not immediately made known how many people were in the building at the time, but dozens are believed to have lost their homes and belongings.

Residents of the building were given accommodation in hotels or in the homes of relatives or neighbors, authorities said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the city center Thursday evening as flames burst from windows. Firefighters used a crane to lift two residents from one of the balconies.

The fire started in one part of the complex and spread to an adjacent building.

Some 90 soldiers from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit and 40 firefighting trucks also were deployed.

The cause of the fire was still not known early Friday. Catalá said it was too early to comment on news reports that suggested it might have spread rapidly owing to materials used in the building’s structure. The building was said to have been built some 15 years ago.

The fire sent clouds of black smoke billowing skyward that could be seen from afar. Spain’s weather agency, Aemet, reported winds of up to 60 kph (40 mph) at the time.

Alicia León, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...

11h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

8h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

11h ago

