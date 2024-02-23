South African prosecutors seek extradition orders in the case of $580K stolen from the president

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 12:42 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 12:57 pm.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prosecutors said Friday they are seeking extradition orders and the arrest of more suspects over the 2020 theft of around $580,000 in U.S. cash that was hidden in a couch at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ranch.

The theft, which only became public in 2022, engulfed Ramaphosa in scandal and led to an investigation by financial authorities. He was cleared of wrongdoing, although he also faced an impeachment vote in Parliament over it. He survived the vote because of his ruling African National Congress party’s majority.

Ramaphosa was accused by political opponents of tax evasion and money laundering over the money hidden at his Phala Phala game ranch in the northern province of Limpopo. The fact that the cash was stashed in a couch raised questions over whether Ramaphosa had properly declared the foreign currency.

Ramaphosa said the money came from the sale of buffalos and denied any wrongdoing.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and charged with the theft. Prosecutor Nkhetheni Munyai said at a hearing Friday in the northern town of Bela-Bela that an extradition process had begun to bring other suspects to South Africa. He didn’t say how many suspects or where they would be extradited from.

Reports at the time of the scandal said suspects in the robbery had escaped to neighboring Namibia.

The scandal badly damaged Ramaphosa’s image after he was largely elected in 2019 on a promise to clean up corruption in the ANC-led government. He reportedly nearly resigned over the matter.

Ramaphosa will seek a second and final five-year term in a national election on May 29, when the ANC is expected to face the sternest test in 30 years of governing Africa’s most advanced economy. Several polls have the ANC slipping below 50% of the vote for the first time in a national election, which would force it into a coalition to stay in government.

The ANC is due to launch its election manifesto on Saturday at a sports stadium in the eastern city of Durban.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

28m ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

59m ago

Ontario repeals Bill 124, wage restraint law twice found unconstitutional
Ontario repeals Bill 124, wage restraint law twice found unconstitutional

An Ontario public sector wage-restraint law that advocates and opposition critics blamed for heightening a health-care staffing crisis is now officially off the books after it was twice declared unconstitutional. The...

2h ago

Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff
Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff

A report to be considered by the City’s Executive Committee next week says the city would generate upwards of $150 million a year in additional revenue through a commercial parking levy. A levy on...

27m ago

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

28m ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

59m ago

Ontario repeals Bill 124, wage restraint law twice found unconstitutional
Ontario repeals Bill 124, wage restraint law twice found unconstitutional

An Ontario public sector wage-restraint law that advocates and opposition critics blamed for heightening a health-care staffing crisis is now officially off the books after it was twice declared unconstitutional. The...

2h ago

Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff
Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff

A report to be considered by the City’s Executive Committee next week says the city would generate upwards of $150 million a year in additional revenue through a commercial parking levy. A levy on...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

13h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

19h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

22h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
More Videos