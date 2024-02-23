Barnes, Quickley stay hot as Raptors hold on to beat Hawks

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives the lane while being guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All right reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 23, 2024 10:09 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 10:13 pm.

Scottie Barnes recorded his second-straight double-double, and Immanuel Quickley scored a game-high 24 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night.

Barnes finished with 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and was effective from the field, hitting eight of his 13 shots and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

The 22-year-old was coming off an 18-point and 12-rebound night in a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Quickley stayed hot from the three-point line, going 6-for-11 and finished with 24 points for the second-straight game. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Center Jakob Poeltl added a double-double of his own with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Canadian big man Kelly Olynyk was efficient off the bench for the Raptors, scoring 10 points with six assists and five rebounds, while rookie guard Gradey Dick continued his impressive play with 18 points on a night where he shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-5 from three.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Forward DeAndre Hunter added 22 points off the bench.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder was ejected with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter for storming on the court after Trae Young appeared to injure his right thigh fighting through a screen set by Poeltl.

Young hopped on one leg and went to the ground for a minute but was able to stay in the game. In addition to Snyder’s double-technical, Young and Hunter also received first-half technical fouls.

The Raptors have the weekend off and will go for three-straight wins when they travel to Indiana for a meeting with Pascal Siakam and the Pacers on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

2h ago

Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

3h ago

Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York
Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York

A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been charged in separate alleged carjackings carried out in North York, Toronto police said. Authorities were first notified of a robbery at midnight on Aug....

5h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

26m ago

