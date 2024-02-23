Barnes, Quickley stay hot as Raptors hold on to beat Hawks

Scottie Barnes recorded his second-straight double-double, and Immanuel Quickley scored a game-high 24 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night.

Barnes finished with 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and was effective from the field, hitting eight of his 13 shots and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

The 22-year-old was coming off an 18-point and 12-rebound night in a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Quickley stayed hot from the three-point line, going 6-for-11 and finished with 24 points for the second-straight game. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Center Jakob Poeltl added a double-double of his own with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Gradey Dick speaks with @SavHamilton11 after putting up 18 PTS in a Toronto win in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/f3WUwIkTiu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2024

Canadian big man Kelly Olynyk was efficient off the bench for the Raptors, scoring 10 points with six assists and five rebounds, while rookie guard Gradey Dick continued his impressive play with 18 points on a night where he shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-5 from three.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Forward DeAndre Hunter added 22 points off the bench.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder was ejected with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter for storming on the court after Trae Young appeared to injure his right thigh fighting through a screen set by Poeltl.

Young hopped on one leg and went to the ground for a minute but was able to stay in the game. In addition to Snyder’s double-technical, Young and Hunter also received first-half technical fouls.

The Raptors have the weekend off and will go for three-straight wins when they travel to Indiana for a meeting with Pascal Siakam and the Pacers on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press