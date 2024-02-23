TransAlta reports $84M Q4 loss compared with $163M loss a year earlier

TransAlta Corp. logo is shown in a handout. TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2024 8:26 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 9:26 am.

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier.

The power utility says the loss amounted to 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Free cash flow per share for the quarter amounted to 39 cents, down from $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue totalled $624 million, down from $854 million in the last three months of 2022.

Production for the quarter was 5,783 gigawatt hours compared with 6,005 gigawatt hours a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2024, TransAlta says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion for the year and free cash flow of $1.47 to $1.96 per share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TA)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know
Lynx Air to cease operations as of Monday. What passengers need to know

Some air travellers may be scrambling to make alternate plans after Canadian discount airline Lynx Air announced it will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection. The Calgary-based...

51m ago

Man stabbed in face, back during robbery in Mississauga: police
Man stabbed in face, back during robbery in Mississauga: police

A man has serious injuries and police are looking for a group of suspects after an overnight stabbing in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the area of the Dixie Road and Dundas Street East...

2h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

13h ago

Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation
Why Canadians see the biggest grocers as the villains of food inflation

Galen Weston may not be the president of grocery giant Loblaw anymore, but you wouldn’t know that based on how often his name and face appear in connection with the company: in memes, on social media,...

34m ago

