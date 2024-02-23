Ukraine’s most famous sculptor turns war debris into art, expressing the inexpressible

A sculpture by Ukraine's Mikhail Reva is pictured Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in Paris. From within the debris of Russia's war, Ukraine's most famous sculptor was compelled to take a dark artistic pivot and express his homeland's suffering the day his own country house was ravaged by a Russian strike. (AP Photo/Thomas Adamson)

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 4:37 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 4:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — From within the debris of Russia’s war, Ukraine’s most famous sculptor was compelled to make a dark artistic pivot the day his own country house was ravaged by a Russian strike.

“It happened by accident, it happened when a missile came into our house, our dacha … and my neighbors gathered the debris from the missile,” Mikhail Reva said, via a translator. “And the idea came to my mind to make a metaphor of those debris.”

Two years into the invasion, the Odesa-native has not rested in transforming over two tons of war debris — spiked Kalashnikov cartridges, bullets and arresting crumpled shells — into art that expresses his homeland’s suffering. The often monumental sculptures serve as challenging and emotional reminders of the vital role of art to express the inexpressible.

The wrought iron works, some with delicate wings, others religious and ironic, are on display in the U.S. Embassy’s storied Hotel de Talleyrand in Paris, as part of an initiative by the United States to reengage with the Paris-based U.N. cultural agency, UNESCO, which it rejoined last year after a years-long hiatus. It’s also an effort to highlight important voices in the war which has seen a loss of life on an unimaginable scale.

“In any long war you can get complacent, and art has the power to transcend, to make you stop and make you remember it’s about individuals,” said Jean Elizabeth Manes, the recently appointed U.S. Ambassador to UNESCO. “It has the ability to make you see it again, see it with fresh eyes.”

Compelled to transform the incomprehensible destruction into something meaningful, Reva created 2023’s “The Flower of Death,” utilizing rocket fragments from the actual strike on his house.

“As an artist, it was quite challenging for me when I learned about the attack on the dacha to understand how I can translate the pain in my artistic method. It was the big question,” he said.

Reva was famous long before his art took a darker turn. His famously ludic sculptures have been seen by millions and in prominent squares and beaches in Odesa, Kyiv and beyond. However, the relentless conflict has compelled his artwork to narrate a more sinister tale — one of endurance and remembrance amid the atrocities of the conflict.

“The Memory of the Crucified,” stands out in the collection, its form a cross composed of nails recovered from churches obliterated by Russian attacks. This piece, along with “Aggressor,” a boldly sexualized sculpture featuring a missile provocatively positioned, captures the profound essence of defiance against aggression.

Meanwhile, a gargantuan Russian doll, subtitled “From Russia With Love” and adorned with 1,000 bullet cartridges as spikes, embodies the irony of violence.

“I see (the materials) as something that humanity has created to take somebody’s life … I wanted to show that I can make something beautiful from something that was made to kill,” he added.

Reva, with a touch of irony, noted, “All of these pieces are from Russia with love.”

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

5h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

8h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

11h ago

Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win
Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win

Max Domi had his first multi-goal game as a Maple Leaf as Toronto dominated the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 to pick up their sixth-straight win on Thursday night. The Maple...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

5h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

8h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

11h ago

Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win
Domi scores twice as Maple Leafs dominate Golden Knights for 6th-straight win

Max Domi had his first multi-goal game as a Maple Leaf as Toronto dominated the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 to pick up their sixth-straight win on Thursday night. The Maple...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

11h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

14h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
2:50
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence

As a North York neighbourhood continues to reel from the random bus stop shootings over the weekend, some community leaders are raising the alarm bells over a major spike in gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos