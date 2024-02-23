Ukraine’s top diplomat tells skeptics at the UN that his country ‘will win the war’

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted February 23, 2024 4:29 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 4:43 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister on Friday told skeptics who believe Ukraine can’t win the war with Russia that they will be proven wrong: “Ukraine will win the war.”

Dmytro Kuleba, speaking at the United Nations on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion, urged the world’s nations to stand behind Ukraine. If they do, he said, victory will come “sooner rather than later.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia countered by repeating Moscow’s claim that it didn’t start the conflict. He blamed the West for fomenting it, accused Ukraine of being a tool of Western geopolitical ambitions, and vowed that Russia’s “special military operation” won’t end until its goals are achieved.

Those goals, stated on Feb. 24, 2022, the day Russian troops crossed the border, include the de-militarization of Ukraine and ensuring its “neutral status.”

The U.N. General Assembly and the Security Council are marking the anniversary with ministerial meetings, which are taking place as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. military aid and Russian forces make new gains in eastern Ukraine.

The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia’s veto power. Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but they serve as a barometer of world opinion.

Addressing the 193-member assembly, Kuleba recalled that over 140 nations supported resolutions backing Ukraine and calling for Russian forces to withdraw. But, he said, “Moscow’s aim is to destroy Ukraine and they’re quite outspoken about it.”

He said countries now saying Ukraine should negotiate with Russia and end the war are either “ill-informed” or didn’t follow events after 2014, when Russia seized Crimea and backed an armed rebellion in eastern Ukraine. The two countries, he said, held approximately 200 rounds of negotiations and made 20 cease-fire agreements.

“All of these peace efforts ended two years ago, when Russia tore apart the Minsk process and launched its full-scale invasion,” Kuleba said. “Why would anyone suggest today that following the same logic will bring us to a different result?”

Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan is “the only serious peace proposal on the table,” Kuleba said, calling on other countries to add their diplomatic weight to it. The plan calls for expelling Russian forces, establishing a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes and building a European-Atlantic security architecture with guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Kuleba said he wanted to make one point clear. When Russia invaded, diplomats and experts didn’t believe Ukraine would survive.

“Today, the same people do not believe that Ukraine can win this war,” he said. “They turned wrong once, and they will turn wrong again. Ukraine survived the invasion. Ukraine will win the war. And if we act collectively and jointly this will happen … sooner rather than later.”

Nebenzia slammed Zelenskyy’s plan.

“It is nothing other than an ultimatum to Russia and an attempt to lure as many countries as possible into endless meetings on this utopian project at any price possible,” he said.

At the General Assembly, where representatives of 64 countries are scheduled to speak, there was strong support for Ukraine.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he recognized that there is a sense of fatigue with the war and a compromise might seem attractive, but he said Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t seeking compromise.

“Rather, this is a neo-imperialist bully who believes might is right,” he said. “If Putin were to eke out some kind of win, the rest of the world would suffer, too. What starts in Ukraine would not end there.”

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the assembly, “Only our resolve can deter the neo-imperial delusions that may arise in any part of the world.”

“We need to stay the course until Mr. Putin understands that the days of European imperialism are gone for good,” he said.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at Ukraine’s request his government will organize a high-level peace conference by the summer. He invited all nations to attend and work “to find common ground for peace” based on the U.N. Charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Top Stories

NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline
NDP, Liberals strike deal to cover cost of diabetes medicines, birth control ahead of March deadline

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have reached a deal that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control, the NDP confirmed Friday. The coverage...

31m ago

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

5h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she’d been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York
Man, 19, and boy, 14, arrested in separate carjackings in North York

A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been charged in separate alleged carjackings carried out in North York, Toronto police said. Authorities were first notified of a robbery at midnight on Aug....

41m ago

