Unexploded WWII bomb in English city of Plymouth to be transported by convoy and disposed of at sea

Posted February 23, 2024 8:35 am.

LONDON (AP) — An unexploded World War II bomb is to be transported Friday through the southwestern English city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb, which was found in a residential yard on Tuesday, will be taken to the Torpoint Ferry slipway to be disposed of at sea beyond the breakwater.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and those living in the vicinity of the route being taken by the convoy should leave their homes, too. The journey is expected to take around 20 minutes.

The decision to move the bomb was taken after an assessment by bomb disposal experts concluded that there would be too high a risk of significant damage, including the destruction of a number of houses, if the device were detonated in the yard.

“That’s the least impactful option,” Superintendent Phil Williams said. “There’s obviously an element of risk and it’s been assessed by the army and deemed this is the lowest risk.”

The hope is that those affected by the cordon should be able to return home by 5 p.m. on Friday.

The main train line into the city will be closed as it travels through the cordon, while ferries will be suspended and buses will be diverted. Schools and nurseries have also closed to allow the operation to take place, while all businesses within the cordon have been told to evacuate.

