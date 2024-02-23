Whitby man facing numerous charges after striking police car in stolen vehicle

A 35-year-old Whitby man is facing numerous charges after attempting to flee police by striking their cruiser in a stolen car.

Durham police say they were conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Bayly Street and Kitney Road in Ajax when the cruiser’s automated licence plate reader alerted them to a stolen vehicle.

Multiple police cars attempted to block the stolen vehicle as the driver attempted to flee, striking a police car in the process.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle was located abandoned a short distance away and following a search of the area they located the suspect driver, who attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody a short distance away without incident.

Matthew Cassidy is facing a number of charges including dangerous operation, flight from police, drug possession, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.