Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto’s largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return.

Temperatures on Friday will peak at around 7 C, but a system from the northwest will bring whipping winds and cooler air as the day progresses.

Winds could peak between 30 to 50 kilometres per hour on Friday evening, with lows hitting around -7 C.

Overnight, temperatures will further plunge to around -15 and by Saturday morning it’s expected to feel like -20 with the wind-chill.

That’s prompted the City of Toronto to open an additional warming centre at 58 Cecil Street. It will open Friday night at 5 p.m.

????#CityOfTO opening an additional Warming Centre at 58 Cecil St. at 5 p.m. Spaces are available by walk in.



All other #CityOfTO Warming Centres remain open:



????75 Elizabeth St.

????North York Warming Centre – 12 Holmes Ave.

????885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.

???? 136 Spadina Rd. pic.twitter.com/JlzEDtfu7X — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 23, 2024

Warmer air is expected to return by Sunday, with temperatures back to balmy double-digit territory by Tuesday and Wednesday.

That heat will also come with some rain, and even the risk of thunderstorms, CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai warned in her seven-day forecast.