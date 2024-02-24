15 Hindu devotees die in northern India after a farm tractor overturns and falls into a pond

By The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2024 4:35 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 4:42 am.

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with Hindu devotees overturned and fell into a pond in northern India on Saturday, killing at least 15 people, including seven children, officials said.

The wagon was carrying around 40 devotees on the way to take a ritual bath in the Ganges River when it veered off the road in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh state, police said. Over a dozen others were injured, some seriously.

Authorities have banned tractor-pulled wagons for transporting passengers, but the order is generally flouted in rural India.

In 2022, 26 people were killed in a similar accident also in Uttar Pradesh.

Police officer Aparna Kaushik said an initial investigation indicated that the tractor was traveling at a considerable speed before the driver lost control. It wasn’t clear if the driver had survived.

India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

9h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

10h ago

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

9h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

10h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.

17h ago

2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

12h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

More Videos