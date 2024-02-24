Caribbean officials search for 2 people aboard a yacht they say was hijacked by 3 escaped prisoners

By The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2024 11:25 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 11:26 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean said they were trying to locate two people believed to be U.S. citizens who were aboard a yacht that was hijacked by three escaped prisoners from Grenada.

The Royal Grenada Police Force said in a statement released on Friday that they were working on leads “that suggest” that the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed.

“This investigation is in its infancy stage,” police said.

Authorities in Grenada said they dispatched senior investigators and a forensic specialist to the nearby island of St. Vincent, where the escaped prisoners were arrested on Wednesday.

The prisoners, ages 19, 25 and 30, were charged a couple of months ago with one count of robbery with violence. The eldest inmate also was charged with one count of rape, three counts of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault and causing harm, police in Grenada said.

The three men escaped from their holding cell on Feb. 18, according to police.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests that the three men seized the yacht from Grenada’s capital, St. George’s, and traveled to St. Vincent. The owners of the yacht haven’t been identified.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

8m ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

1h ago

Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families

For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made, and even harder...

3h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

8m ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

1h ago

Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families

For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made, and even harder...

3h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

16h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.

23h ago

2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

18h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

More Videos