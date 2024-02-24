Country star Corb Lund criticizes Alberta minister over coal application support

Singer Corb Lund, centre, speaks to the media on land proposed for coal mine development in the eastern slopes of the Livingstone range south west of Longview, Alta., Wednesday, June 16, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

TABER, Alta. — An Alberta country music star is criticizing the province’s energy minister for advising its energy regulator to accept initial applications for a coal mine project in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta.

Corb Lund says that after meeting with Energy Minister Brian Jean, he doesn’t believe the minister knows enough about the issue. 

“I met with Brian Jean to discuss the coal issue a couple of months ago. And I was alarmed by how little he knew,” Lund said in an email to The Canadian Press. 

“I knew more about the coal issue than he did, and I’m just a guitar player, not the minister of energy. It’s chilling to me that ill-informed politicians are making decisions about our water.”

Jean’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, the Alberta Energy Regulator said the Grassy Mountain steelmaking coal proposal near Crowsnest Pass should be considered an advanced project and be exempt from a ministerial order banning coal development in the mountains.

The regulator reached the decision after receiving a letter from Jean in support of considering the applications. 

The regulator says it will hold public hearings on mine proponent Northback’s request for exploration permits and a water licence. 

Lund, a longtime vocal opponent of coal mining in those areas, says review panels and governments have already turned down the project and polling has shown the public doesn’t support it.  

“How many times do Albertans have to say no to these foreign coal companies?” he wrote. 

“The joint review panel already firmly told them no, at both the provincial and federal levels — and their appeal was denied after that. Public polling has shown over and over that the vast majority of Albertans don’t want these coal mines.” 

He said southern Alberta can’t support another significant water user. 

“We’re dealing with crippling drought.”

While the community of Crowsnest Pass strongly supports the mine, environmental groups have said they’re considering a court challenge of the decision to exempt the applications from a ministerial order banning coal development along the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

Lund lives in the southern Alberta community of Taber. 

He has released 11 albums and tours regularly in Canada, the United States and Australia. He has been nominated for five Juno Awards, winning once, and has received several nods for Group of the Year from the Canadian Country Music Association. 

— By Bob Weber in Edmonton

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Trudeau visits Kyiv, predicts victory for Ukraine on invasion's two-year anniversary
Trudeau visits Kyiv, predicts victory for Ukraine on invasion's two-year anniversary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged Saturday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, joining other world leaders at the site of one of the war's first and fiercest battles to mark the second anniversary of...

1h ago

Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families

For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made, and even harder...

41m ago

Brazil's president doubling down on accusations Israel committing genocide in Gaza
Brazil's president doubling down on accusations Israel committing genocide in Gaza

Brazil's president alleged Saturday that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, doubling down on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week earlier by comparing Israel’s military offensive...

1h ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

13m ago

