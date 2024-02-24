Federal prosecutors accuse a New Mexico woman of fraud in oil and gas royalty case

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2024 5:18 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 5:26 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico businesswoman is accused of defrauding the U.S. government and two Native American tribes of taxes and royalties due to them for oil and gas that her companies extracted from leased federal and tribal lands.

Federal prosecutors announced this week that Teresa McCown recently was indicted by a grand jury on several wire fraud charges and violations of the Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management Act. She was released from custody earlier this month. A trial date has yet to be scheduled.

A phone number listed for McCown went unanswered Saturday. It was not immediately clear from court records if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Federal authorities say McCown consistently underreported oil and gas production from the lands in questions over a period of years beginning in 2017.

Records indicate her businesses — M&M Production & Operation Inc. and Shoreline Oil & Gas Company — have been operating in northwestern New Mexico’s San Juan Basin since the early 1990s. According to the indictment that was filed in late January and only recently made public, the companies held more than 30 leases on land belonging to the federal government, the Navajo Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation.

McCown’s indictment came just days after the U.S. Department of Justice announced the outcome of another case in which Hilcorp San Juan L.P. — an oil and gas company with offices in New Mexico and Texas — agreed to pay more than $34 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly underpaid royalties owed on oil and gas produced from federal lands.

In that case, authorities said Hilcorp San Juan made payments to the federal government based on estimated volumes and prices without indicating that those payments were based on estimates and without subsequently making payments in the following month to reflect actual volumes and values.

The development of energy and mineral resources funnels an average of more than $10 billion a year in revenue to the federal Office of Natural Resources Revenue. It’s one of the U.S. government’s largest sources of non-tax revenue.

Like all producers, M&M and Shoreline are required to report the quantity and quality of oil and gas extracted from the leases and the revenue derived from sales of those materials to the federal government so royalty payments could be determined. A review by federal officials revealed over 400 incorrect reports had been filed between January 2017 and July 2021.

The Office of Natural Resources Revenue had sent the companies notices of noncompliance. Civil penalties totaling more than $1.7 million were eventually issued after McCown failed to address the inaccurate reports, authorities said.

The indictment states that McCown had acknowledged the failure of her companies to accurately report the data during teleconferences with regulators that were prompted by the noncompliance notices.

If convicted, McCown could face up to 20 years in prison and $300,000 in additional fines, prosecutors said.

As part of her conditions of release, she may not work as a record-keeper or reporter in any industry that is subject to state or federal reporting or regulatory requirements, including oil and gas companies.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting. “Adu...

23m ago

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

6h ago

Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent

Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a “weakling” who uses police and the military to crush his opposition. Speaking...

1h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

5h ago

Top Stories

North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting. “Adu...

23m ago

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

6h ago

Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent

Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a “weakling” who uses police and the military to crush his opposition. Speaking...

1h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

23h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.
2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

More Videos