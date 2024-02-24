Forensic police find a 10th body in the charred remnants of a Spanish apartment building

Firefighters remove a charred body inside a burned block building in Valencia, Spain, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. As firefighters and scientific police began inspecting the interior of two residential towers that were destroyed by fire in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing four people, questions abounded as to how the fire spread so rapidly. Authorities said 14 people were still missing following the blaze at the modern complex Thursday. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Alicia León, The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2024 6:10 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 6:12 am.

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — The death toll from a dramatic fire that left two residential buildings charred in the Spanish city of Valencia rose to 10 on Saturday after authorities announced they had located the remains of what they believed was the last missing person.

Forensic police found the 10th victim inside the scorched building, national government delegate in Valencia Pilar Bernabé told journalists. Police will proceed with DNA testing to confirm the identities of all the victims, she said.

While there were no other missing persons reported, Bernabé stressed that police and firefighters would continue the “complex” work of combing through the building debris in search of any other possible victim.

It was not immediately known how many people were in the two buildings when the fire broke out, but the complex had some 140 apartments.

The blaze that appeared to begin in one home Thursday afternoon engulfed the rest of the 14-story apartment block in less than an hour, raising questions about whether construction materials used on the façade may have contributed to the fire spreading so furiously.

Neighbors described seeing the rapid evolution of the flames, with residents stuck on balconies and children screaming. Those left homeless from the fire, including many Ukrainian refugees who lived in the large residential complex, were initially given refuge in city hotels but were expected to be moved to other accommodation over the weekend.

Experts suggested that a type of cladding might have made the blaze spread faster. However, Valencia Mayor María José Catalá said the fire’s cause was still unknown and that it was too early to comment on whether some materials used in the construction of the modern complex might have worsened it.

Alicia León, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau visits Kyiv, predicts victory for Ukraine on invasion's two-year anniversary
Trudeau visits Kyiv, predicts victory for Ukraine on invasion's two-year anniversary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged Saturday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, joining other world leaders at the site of one of the war's first and fiercest battles to mark the second anniversary of...

24m ago

After 2 years of war, questions abound on whether Kyiv can sustain the fight against Russia
After 2 years of war, questions abound on whether Kyiv can sustain the fight against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The future looks bleak for war-weary Ukraine: It is beset by shortages in soldiers and ammunition, as well as doubts about the supply of Western aid. Ukrainian forces also face a...

7h ago

Brazil's president doubling down on accusations Israel committing genocide in Gaza
Brazil's president doubling down on accusations Israel committing genocide in Gaza

Brazil's president alleged Saturday that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, doubling down on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week earlier by comparing Israel’s military offensive...

9m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...

Top Stories

Trudeau visits Kyiv, predicts victory for Ukraine on invasion's two-year anniversary
Trudeau visits Kyiv, predicts victory for Ukraine on invasion's two-year anniversary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged Saturday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, joining other world leaders at the site of one of the war's first and fiercest battles to mark the second anniversary of...

24m ago

After 2 years of war, questions abound on whether Kyiv can sustain the fight against Russia
After 2 years of war, questions abound on whether Kyiv can sustain the fight against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The future looks bleak for war-weary Ukraine: It is beset by shortages in soldiers and ammunition, as well as doubts about the supply of Western aid. Ukrainian forces also face a...

7h ago

Brazil's president doubling down on accusations Israel committing genocide in Gaza
Brazil's president doubling down on accusations Israel committing genocide in Gaza

Brazil's president alleged Saturday that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, doubling down on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week earlier by comparing Israel’s military offensive...

9m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

12h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.

19h ago

2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

13h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

More Videos