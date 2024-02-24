List of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Posted February 24, 2024 7:53 pm.
Last Updated February 24, 2024 9:12 pm.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.
MOVIES
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I”
TELEVISION
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
“The Bear”
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Ali Wong, “Beef”
MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“The Last of Us”
The Associated Press