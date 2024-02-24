List of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Ali Wong accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for "Beef" during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2024 7:53 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 9:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.

MOVIES

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I”

TELEVISION

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“The Bear”

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, “Beef”

MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“The Last of Us”

The Associated Press


North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting. “Adu...

3h ago

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

9h ago

Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent

Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a “weakling” who uses police and the military to crush his opposition. Speaking...

4h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

8h ago

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
3:41
Deaf community reacts to Elon Musk's post about sign language and subtitles
Deaf community reacts to Elon Musk's post about sign language and subtitles

Elon Musk caused anger and exasperation in the deaf community when he asked about the need for sign language if subtitles are available. Dilshad Burman with how the two are not the same or interchangeable.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.
