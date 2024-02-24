Man seriously injured after being struck by car in North York
Posted February 24, 2024 9:42 am.
Last Updated February 24, 2024 9:47 am.
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Police say a pedestrian was struck in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Rivalda Road, east of Weston Road, just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Paramedics say an elderly man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
It’s uncertain if the driver involved remained at the scene.