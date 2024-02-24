Taiwan giant chipmaker TSMC opens first plant in Japan as part of key global expansion

Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), speaks during an official opening ceremony for its first semiconductor plant in Japan as part of its ongoing global expansion, in Kikuyo town, a suburb of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) is set to be up and running later this year. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2024 3:05 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 4:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. opened Saturday in an official ceremony its first semiconductor plant in Japan as part of its ongoing global expansion.

“We are deeply grateful for the seamless support provided by you at every step,” TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said after thanking the Japanese government, local community and business partners, including electronic giant Sony and auto-parts maker Denso. The company’s founder Morris Chang, was also present.

This comes as Japan is trying to regain its presence in the chip production industry.

The Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, or JASM, is set to be up and running later this year. TSMC also announced plans for a second plant in Japan earlier this month, with production expected to start in about three years. Private sector investment totals $20 billion for both plants. Both plants are in the Kumamoto region, southwestern Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a congratulatory video message, calling the plant’s opening “a giant first step.” He stressed Japan’s friendly relations with Taiwan and the importance of cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

Japan had previously promised TSMC 476 billion yen ($3 billion) in government funding to encourage the semiconductor giant to invest. Kishida confirmed a second package, raising Japan’s support to more than 1 trillion yen ($7 billion).

Although TSMC is building its second plant in the U.S. and has announced a plan for its first in Europe, Japan could prove an attractive option.

Closer to Taiwan geographically, Japan is an important U.S. ally. Neighboring China claims the self-governing island as its own territory and says it must come under Beijing’s control. The long-running divide is a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations

The move is also important for Japan, which has recently earmarked about 5 trillion yen ($33 billion) to revive its chips industry.

Four decades ago, Japan dominated in chips, headlined by Toshiba Corp. and NEC controlling half the world’s production. That’s declined lately to under 10%, due to competition from South Korean, U.S. and European manufacturers, as well as from TSMC.

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the supply of electronic chips, stalling plants, including automakers, with Japan almost entirely dependent on chip imports. This has pushed Japan to seek chip production in pursuit of self-sufficiency.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. — wholly owned by Sony Corp. — Denso Corp. and top automaker Toyota Motor Corp. are investing in TSMC’s Japan plant, with the Taiwanese giant retaining an 86.5% ownership of JASM.

Once the two plants are up and running, they’re expected to create 3,400 high-tech jobs directly, according to TSMC.

Ensuring access to an ample supply of the most advanced chips is vital with the growing popularity of electric vehicles, as well as artificial intelligence. Some analysts note Japan still leads in crucial aspects of the industry, as seen in Tokyo Electron, which manufactures the machinery used to produce chips.

Still, it’s clear the Japanese government is intent on playing catchup. Tokyo is supporting various semiconductor projects nationwide, such as those involving Western Digital and Micron of the U.S., and Japanese companies like Renesas Electronics, Canon and Sumitomo.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

8h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

9h ago

Top Stories

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

8h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

9h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

10h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.

16h ago

2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

10h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

More Videos