The SAG Awards will stream Saturday live on Netflix. Here’s what to know

This image released by Focus Features shows Paul Giamatti in a scene from "The Holdovers." (Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP) © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2024 12:45 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 12:56 am.

Since Netflix launched into original films, the streaming service has been an annual force in Hollywood’s awards season. On Saturday, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it will play host, too.

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will for the first time stream live on Netflix, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. The ceremony, taking place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, should find a much larger audience than it has in recent years — and not just because it presents another battle between “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” the lead nominees.

After more than two decades airing on TNT and TBS to dwindling viewership, Netflix acquired telecast rights to the SAG Awards in early 2023. Last year, before Netflix could ready its platform for the event, the SAG Awards streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. This time, the SAGs will be live to Netflix’s 260 million global subscribers.

HOW TO WATCH THE SHOW

That’s simple: stream it on Netflix. The ceremony will run for about two hours without commercial breaks. For anyone playing catch-up later, the show will remain on Netflix for 28 days. It’s one of the service’s most significant forays yet into live streaming events. Netflix has previously hosted a live Chris Rock comedy special, a celebrity golf tournament and a live reunion “Love Is Blind” episode that was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is gearing up for more. On March 3, it will stream a live tennis event.

WHAT ARE THE FAVORITES?

The movie favorite — you may have heard this one before — is “Oppenheimer.” Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic is up for a leading four awards, including SAG’s top honor, best ensemble. But Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is also up for four awards and could challenge “Oppenheimer” for best ensemble.

Academy Awards voters will be watching. Oscar voting is going on currently, and will close the end of Tuesday. Three of the past four SAG ensemble winners have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “CODA” and “Parasite” all won at the SAG Awards before triumphing at the Academy Awards. The exception was the 2021 winner “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Among television nominees, “Succession” will look to add to its Emmy and Golden Globe hauls. It’s up for five awards. Also in the mix are “The Bear,” “Ted Lasso,” “Beef” and “The Last of Us.”

WHERE’S THE BIGGEST DRAMA?

While some categories have been seemingly iron clad for weeks, like supporting actress favorite Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), a few of the biggest awards are less certain. The night’s most closely-watched contests are in the lead actor awards.

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) may have the slight edge for best male actor, though Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) is neck-and-neck with him. The same could be said for best female actor, where either Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) or Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) could win.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD BE EXPECTED?

The SAG Life Achievement Award will be given to Barbra Streisand. Among the presenters are a trio of “A Devil Wears Prada” stars: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

This year’s SAG Awards also follows a grueling months-long strike in which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle over a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted over changes in the film and TV industry brought on by streaming, a sea change led by Netflix.

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press



