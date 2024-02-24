Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront.

Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 8 a.m.

Police say one officer was taken to hospital as a precaution while the second officer did not sustain any injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Police have not said if the cruiser was on its way to a call or was involved in any other police activity at the time of the accident.