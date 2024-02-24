Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A Toronto police cruiser was involved in a single vehicle crash near the waterfront
A Toronto police cruiser was involved in a single vehicle crash near the waterfront on Feb. 24, 2024. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted February 24, 2024 10:24 am.

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront.

Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 8 a.m.

Police say one officer was taken to hospital as a precaution while the second officer did not sustain any injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Police have not said if the cruiser was on its way to a call or was involved in any other police activity at the time of the accident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion in 2022. The agreement,...

updated

18m ago

Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families

For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made, and even harder...

2h ago

Police issue public safety alert after offender released back into community
Police issue public safety alert after offender released back into community

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

24m ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion in 2022. The agreement,...

updated

18m ago

Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families

For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made, and even harder...

2h ago

Police issue public safety alert after offender released back into community
Police issue public safety alert after offender released back into community

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

24m ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

15h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.

22h ago

2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

16h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

More Videos